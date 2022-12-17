Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.