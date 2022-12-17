Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.