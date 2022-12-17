Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $7.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

HLLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Holley to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

HLLY opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $266.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 111.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 25.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 360.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares during the period.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

