Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $7.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.89.
HLLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Holley to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
HLLY opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $266.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45.
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
