Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.21. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

