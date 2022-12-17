Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target at $63.58

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $514,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,881,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,223 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $2,268,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 50.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,609 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

