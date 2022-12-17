Brokerages Set Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) PT at $6.25

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Pear Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PEAR opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.62. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter. Pear Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.33% and a negative net margin of 265.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pear Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $28,772.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 94,250 shares of company stock worth $273,547 over the last ninety days. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pear Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.