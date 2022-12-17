CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.72. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $6.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.25.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 14,000 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,254.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.28% of CVD Equipment worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

