Brokerages Set South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB) PT at $78.33

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered South Pacific Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on South Pacific Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. South Pacific Resources has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $104.38.

South Pacific Resources Announces Dividend

South Pacific Resources ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.19 million. South Pacific Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Pacific Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.