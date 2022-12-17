The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $135.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.64. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

