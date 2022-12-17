NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NH stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $658.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.00. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

See Also

