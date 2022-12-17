51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

See Also

