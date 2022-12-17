ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $254.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWAV. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $320,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,934 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $204.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

