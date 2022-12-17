Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

