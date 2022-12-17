Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $11.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Curaleaf from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

CURLF opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $339.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

