Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.