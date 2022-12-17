Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

