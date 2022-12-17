Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT at $7.80

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLAKY shares. HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. AlphaValue raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

