Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ GBLI opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $343.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group
In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,030.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 95,249 shares of company stock worth $2,301,021 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
