Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $343.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,030.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 95,249 shares of company stock worth $2,301,021 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Featured Stories

