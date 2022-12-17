Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $47.09

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AR opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

