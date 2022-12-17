WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $881.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $886.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.23) to GBX 864 ($10.60) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 1,260 ($15.46) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 730 ($8.96) to GBX 770 ($9.45) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

WPP stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of WPP by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 175,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WPP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 193,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of WPP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

