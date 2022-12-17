Analysts Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Price Target at $41.14

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE DCP opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.50.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

