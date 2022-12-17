Analysts Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) PT at $46.43

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Vision by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in National Vision by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

