KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $39.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.18.

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

KB Home Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. KB Home’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

