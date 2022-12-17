Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Coupang Call Options (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 26,309 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,535 call options.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

