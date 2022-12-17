Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 94,149 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 236% compared to the average volume of 28,035 put options.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLI opened at $98.10 on Friday. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $107.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,196.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.