Investors Buy Large Volume of Renren Put Options (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 42,219 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 11,793% compared to the typical volume of 355 put options.
Renren Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. Renren has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $33.80.
Renren Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $31.5585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renren by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Renren by 37,033.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Renren by 1,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Renren by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
About Renren
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
Featured Stories
