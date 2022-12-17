Investors Buy Large Volume of Renren Put Options (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 42,219 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 11,793% compared to the typical volume of 355 put options.

Renren Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. Renren has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Renren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $31.5585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renren by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Renren by 37,033.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Renren by 1,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Renren by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

(Get Rating)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

