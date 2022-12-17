Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $773.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,526,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dorian LPG by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

