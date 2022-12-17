Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 123 ($1.51) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 125.20 ($1.54).

Centamin Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 107.30 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,192.22. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 112.40 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.90.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

