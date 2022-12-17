Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Currys alerts:

Currys Stock Performance

CURY stock opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13. The firm has a market cap of £644.96 million and a P/E ratio of 948.33. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.52). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Currys

Currys Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Dyson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £122,000 ($149,674.89).

(Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.