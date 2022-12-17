Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Currys Stock Performance
CURY stock opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13. The firm has a market cap of £644.96 million and a P/E ratio of 948.33. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.52). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Currys
Currys Company Profile
Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
Featured Articles
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.