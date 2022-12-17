Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
J has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 161 ($1.98) to GBX 206 ($2.53) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 233.50 ($2.86).
