Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON RGL opened at GBX 57.70 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £297.58 million and a PE ratio of 721.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

