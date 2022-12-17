Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.77) price target on the stock.
Dalata Hotel Group Trading Down 2.2 %
LON:DAL opened at GBX 271.25 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £604.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,004.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 239 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 385.18 ($4.73). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.98.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.