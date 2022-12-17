Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.77) price target on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Trading Down 2.2 %

LON:DAL opened at GBX 271.25 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £604.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,004.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 239 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 385.18 ($4.73). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.98.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

