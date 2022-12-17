Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,500 ($92.01) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.95) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($93.24) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.43) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

