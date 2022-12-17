easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 320 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 320 ($3.93) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.43) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.36) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 568.75 ($6.98).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 351.30 ($4.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.63. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.95).

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,640.51). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,570.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

