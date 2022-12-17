IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.89) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 295 ($3.62) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

IHP opened at GBX 305.20 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,907.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 566.50 ($6.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.38.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

