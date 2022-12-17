Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Global Ports Stock Performance

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.82).

Get Global Ports alerts:

Global Ports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.