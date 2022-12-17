Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Duke Royalty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DUKE opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 45 ($0.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.27 million and a P/E ratio of 510.71.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Duke Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.