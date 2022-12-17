Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

OCDO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.51) to GBX 740 ($9.08) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ocado Group to an underweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.13) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,057.50 ($12.97).

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 629.60 ($7.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 611.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 717.58. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,736 ($21.30). The firm has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

