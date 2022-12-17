51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) vs. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Critical Analysis

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51Talk Online Education Group $339.98 million 0.11 $18.92 million ($0.76) -8.91 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.33 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

51Talk Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

15.5% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

51Talk Online Education Group has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 51Talk Online Education Group and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51Talk Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51Talk Online Education Group -10.07% N/A -5.16% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NaaS Technology beats 51Talk Online Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills. It also offers Small Class lessons and programs; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education. The company was formerly known as China Online Education Group and changed its name to 51Talk Online Education Group in September 2022. 51Talk Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

