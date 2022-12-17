Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Target Price at $153.00

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $152.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.84. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 47.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 78.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in American Water Works by 50.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

