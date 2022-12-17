Contrasting KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13% Vivendi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KORE Group and Vivendi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Vivendi 0 0 7 0 3.00

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.51%. Vivendi has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Vivendi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Vivendi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.56 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -2.86 Vivendi $11.33 billion 0.90 $28.72 billion N/A N/A

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group.

Summary

Vivendi beats KORE Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas Group segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Editis segment engages in the publishing of literature, educational, and reference books, as well as selling and distribution of books. The Prisma Media segment publishes online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The Corporate segment offers centralized services. The New Initiative segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

