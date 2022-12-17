Analysts Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $91.50

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on IAC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of IAC opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. IAC has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IAC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in IAC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in IAC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

