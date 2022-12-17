Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target at $118.00

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE DFS opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

