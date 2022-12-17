FY2026 EPS Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRDL opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.68. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

