Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $61.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 2.2 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.