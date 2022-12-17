Brokerages Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT at $8.50

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eHealth Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in eHealth by 5,760.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.50. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.