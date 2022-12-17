Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,743 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

