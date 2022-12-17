The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $66.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

