Analyzing UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. UBS Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Capital One Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UBS Group and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 6 3 0 2.20 Capital One Financial 2 5 9 0 2.44

Profitability

UBS Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.82, indicating a potential upside of 11.66%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $135.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.39%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than UBS Group.

This table compares UBS Group and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 17.38% 12.55% 0.65% Capital One Financial 23.84% 15.44% 1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UBS Group and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $38.65 billion 1.60 $7.46 billion $2.12 8.37 Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.07 $12.39 billion $20.19 4.46

Capital One Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UBS Group. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UBS Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats UBS Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

