Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Price Target at $144.50

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,370 shares of company stock valued at $71,483,271 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AutoNation by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

