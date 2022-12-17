Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $21.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGTI. Bank of America downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Insider Activity

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 19.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

