Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,797,435 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.